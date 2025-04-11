Stefon Diggs gets new jersey number for Patriots

The Patriots' largest offensive free agency addition, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will don No. 8 on his jersey in 2025.

This will be the first time Diggs wears the No. 8 in the NFL. In 2024, he wore the No. 1, but that number is already taken by Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. In previous seasons and college he wore No. 14, which is taken by linebacker Robert Spillane.

The No. 8 became available on the Patriots' roster when Ja'Whaun Bentley was released by the team in late-March. Often, big-name players like Diggs will attempt to convince their teammates to give them their numbers - sometimes even straight-up purchasing it. However, that was not the case for Diggs.

Presumably, Diggs will stick with No. 8, but he could still change before the start of the season. If he does keep it, it could be a good sign of Diggs ingratiating himself to the Patriots community (i.e. he's being a good teammate or 'soldier').

Jersey number aside, Diggs is expected to be the No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye in 2025. It is still unknown if he will be enough recovered from his knee surgery for the start of the year. However, all indications point to him recovering on time, if not ahead of schedule. If all goes well he will be a key piece of an improved Patriots offense when he does find the grid iron in the new number.