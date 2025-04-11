Sports Hub Underground: Bruins officially out of the playoffs for first time in almost a decade

Matt & Ty are back with a new remote episode discussing the Bruins' big-picture problems to think about for the offseason, plus a closer look at some key individual players (and coaches) as their season winds down.

1:32 - Big-picture thoughts on the Bruins' need for another star on their roster - and why BC's James Hagens may not be the answer.

8:32 - Elias Lindholm has played well of late, and it's good to see him end the season on a high note.

14:33 - The guys discuss why David Pastrnak is a no-brainer to be the Bruins' next captain.

22:15 - Fraser Minten looks like a good all-around player and legit future piece for the Bruins, so far.

29:53 - The B's have to figure out how to fill out the right side of their defense for next season after Charlie McAvoy.

39:25 - Could Joe Sacco stick around as the Bruins head coach? The guys go over why their decision could be a sign of where they expect to be next season.