Red Sox add another veteran catcher to the mix

The Red Sox have added another catcher in the wake of an injury to Connor Wong, bringing in a veteran former All-Star.

Luke Graham
Yasmani Grandal

Sep 19, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal (6) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game tying solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have signed veteran free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one-year, $1.35 million minor league deal on Thursday, as reported by Robert Murray. According to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Grandal would earn a $1.35 million base salary if he reaches the majors.

Grandal has 13 years of experience for five teams, most recently a one season stint with the Pirates. He's a thee-time All-Star and historically a good hitter at the plate. However, at 36 years old, his production has waned slightly over the last few years. He's had multiple 20-plus homer run seasons, but he has not reached that mark in a season since 2021. The same is true for RBIs. Despite having plenty of 40-plus RBI seasons, he's plateaued around the high-20s to the low-30s the last three years.

Throughout his career, Grandal has slashed .236/.345/.424 during his more than 4,000 at-bats. In 2024, his numbers at the plate were marginally lower than his career average (.228/.304/.400) but still respectable.

All that being said, with Connor Wong being placed on the 10-day injury list due to a fractured left finger, the Sox needed a replacement backup catcher. Grandal is definitely not a long-term option behind the plate - in fact, he has a May 1 opt-out clause if he doesn't make the big-league club - but he brings All-Star pedigree and could be serviceable in Wong's absence.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

Boston Red Soxyasmani grandal
Luke GrahamAuthor
