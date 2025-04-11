A deep dive into Alex Barth’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

He's a draft obsessive just like our own Fred Toucher, so of course we welcomed back the Barthtender when his NFL Mock Draft 2.0 dropped.

We owe Alex Barth a word of thanks as well. Usually, Bert Breer eats up an entire hour of the Toucher & Hardy show on Fridays at 7 a.m. But Bert moved to Thursday this week, which left three whole segments for us to fill. No matter: Barth to the rescue!

Before Barth, though, back to Breer. Bert broke down the Mike Vrabel speech that was online then mysteriously disappeared (but not before we were able to pull the audio). He also shared a bit of breaking Patriots news with us Thursday morning. Take a look.

NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Barth's first 40

Alex Barth's last mock draft dropped right after the NFL Combine, which now seems so long ago. Since then, things around the Patriots and around the league have changed substantially, and those changes warrant a new look at the 2025 NFL Draft.