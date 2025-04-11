Joe Mazzulla weighs in on the Nuggets’ coach firing

One of the most attention-grabbing news stories of the NBA season was the Denver Nuggets, a legitimate playoff contender, firing head coach Michael Malone with just three games to go. Apparently, the team was not at expectations and there was a 'Cold War' between Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, who was also shown the door.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the firing and gave an interesting perspective on his mentality about the job:

"It's part of what motivates me, but I wake up every day saying this could be my last day and that's just - you have to have that type of perspective because it gives you gratitude, it also keeps you hungry," Mazzulla said during a Tuesday press conference. "So, it's you have to have a healthy balance of you want this for as long as you can. At the same time you're very much replaceable. That's just how it works.

"So, everyday I remind myself of my own mortality, and I think that's what keeps me in a perspective and a gratitude of the opportunity that you have."

Mazzulla's position as head coach of the Celtics is clearly a fruitful one, but it comes with high expectations - maybe the highest in the league. The goal for the C's going into the playoffs is obviously to win a second straight championship, and anything short would be a disappointment. In fact, they are currently second in the betting odds to win it all (+215), trailing only the Thunder at +165, according to DraftKings.

For Mazzulla, that means he could possibly be on the hot seat if the Celtics do not win a championship -- especially if they don't make the NBA Finals, at a minimum. He may not be outright fired anytime soon, but if they fall short then get off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season, Mazzulla's 'mortality' in Boston could come to fruition.

Speculation aside, Mazzulla understands his reality: The Celtics are expected to win, and anything short is pretty much considered a failure. So, this is an important playoff run for him. Win, he has job security. Lose, It's the Wild West in Boston.