Blue Jays have ‘vision’ to also sign Bo Bichette to extension

The Blue Jays opened the check book for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing him to a 14-year, $500 million contract on Wednesday. The Jays now seem to be looking into how to sign shortstop Bo Bichette to an extension as well.

The 27-year-old two-time All-Star may not be a Gold Glove quality defender, but his batting ability is impressive, slashing a career .290/.332/.464 at the plate. For the Blue Jays, locking up Bichette would allow them to have both their stars secured for the long-term.

"The interest is definitely there to talk about negotiations, something that we are consistent in not doing. It's also our vision for them [Guerrero, Bichette, and others] to continue to play together," said Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins. "We will do everything in our power to see if we can lineup."

In the Red Sox' case, Bichette as exclusively a shortstop is not what they need - they have Trevor Story playing now and Marcelo Mayer coming in the pipeline. However, if they were to lock Bichette up for the long-term and shift him to third down the line, then he could be of use.

Bichette is on track to become a free agent in 2026, so depending on what happens with Alex Bregman, who has opt-outs after every year on his deal, maybe the Sox could look to bring him in. Obviously, that's operating under the assumption that the Jays do not come to terms with him on an extension.