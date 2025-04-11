WATCH: Bill Belichick mic’d up at UNC spring practice

Bill Belichick has spent the last year attempting to reshape his public persona.

In a recent video of the 72-year-old coaching at UNC Tar Heels spring practice, Belichick appears somewhat jovial with those on the field. As many have pointed out, Belichick seemed much more personable and laid back than his 'grumpy' reputation.

From a coaching perspective, it was mostly the same as his time with the Patriots, very business-like and hands-on during drills. However, he seemed to be less abrasive than he had been with the pros - mind you that makes sense, considering he's dealing with college kids.

During his time in New England, Belichick achieved a historic amount of success. He is widely regarded as one of football's best coaches ever, so the move to the college game at North Carolina seemed to some to be beneath him. That being said, he seems to be fully bought in to his new role.

Considering the other side of Belichick that many have grown accustomed to during his time working in the media, it will be interesting how he handles the media going forward. Belichick was infamous for being difficult for reporters to deal with and was often very short and dismissive when asked questions.

Now that it seems he is intentionally trying to recreate how he's viewed, one could wonder if he will limit the press conference abrasiveness.

The new Bill Belichick will be an interesting watch over the next year as he embarks on his collegiate coaching career.