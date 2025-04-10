LISTEN LIVE

Watch: All 14 Red Sox strikeouts against Toronto in 2 minutes

The Red Sox: have been striking out at a ridiculous rate early in the 2025 season, so we thought we’d show you all 14 from last night’s loss.

Tony Massarotti
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the tenth inning at Fenway Park on April 09, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Say this for the Red Sox: they have been striking out at a ridiculous rate early in the 2025 season, so we thought it would be appropriate to show you all 14 strikeouts from last night's loss to Toronto in the span of two minutes.

To make matters worse, the Red Sox' 14 strikeouts were especially costly, coming in a 2-1, extra-inning defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays in which the Red Sox went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. As a result, entering play today, the Sox had totaled 126 strikeouts in their first 13 games, including a whopping 43 times with runners scoring position (also the most in baseball.) With two outs and runners in scoring position, the Red Sox have 23 strikeouts, also the most in the game.

How bad has it all been? You can more than a get a whiff of the failure here:

Tony MassarottiEditor
