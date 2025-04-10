Watch: All 14 Red Sox strikeouts against Toronto in 2 minutes
Say this for the Red Sox: they have been striking out at a ridiculous rate early in the 2025 season, so we thought it would be appropriate to show you all 14 strikeouts from last night's loss to Toronto in the span of two minutes.
To make matters worse, the Red Sox' 14 strikeouts were especially costly, coming in a 2-1, extra-inning defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays in which the Red Sox went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. As a result, entering play today, the Sox had totaled 126 strikeouts in their first 13 games, including a whopping 43 times with runners scoring position (also the most in baseball.) With two outs and runners in scoring position, the Red Sox have 23 strikeouts, also the most in the game.
How bad has it all been? You can more than a get a whiff of the failure here: