Unpacking the Joe Milton trade: Dan Roche, Mark Daniels weigh in

The Joe Milton trade is still a hot topic not just with Patriots fans, but with the Sports Hub’s hosts and guests. If you want a solid overview of the…

Adam 12

The Joe Milton trade is still a hot topic not just with Patriots fans, but with the Sports Hub’s hosts and guests.

If you want a solid overview of the Milton trade and the circumstances that surround it, our guy Matt Dolloff has you covered right here. If you want some interesting insight from one of the Toucher & Hardy show’s regulars, scroll on.

The Joe Milton Trade: Milton vs. Maye

Mark Daniels is our guy at MassLive, and he’s been on the Patriots beat for over a decade now. In other words, he knows what the hell he’s talking about. So when he shares that Joe Milton was of the mind he could challenge Drake Maye for starting QB, we listen.

And “we” in this case is Hardy, Jon Wallach, and Dan Roche of WBZ-TV, who was sitting in for an ailing Fred Toucher when Mark Daniels called into the show. Video is clipped above. And you know we’ll have more to talk about weekday mornings from 6-10.

Adam 12Writer
