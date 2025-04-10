Breaking down the deleted Mike Vrabel speech with Bert Breer

The deleted Vrabel speech. Why was it deleted? What did Mike Vrabel say? We get into it with Bert Breer.

Bert Breer usually joins the Toucher & Hardy show on Fridays at 7 a.m. This week, we switched things up and Bert popped into the studio on a Thursday. And as soon as he sat down with his Dunks and threw on his headphones, we got into some Mike Vrabel audio.

Deleted Vrabel Speech: "OK"

Mike Vrabel's speech was his first to the full compliment of current Patriots players. It hit social media on Wednesday, then quickly disappeared. Was it due to some sort of controversial remarks? Not unless you count Coach Vrabel saying "OK" a lot.