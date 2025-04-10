LISTEN LIVE

Breaking down the deleted Mike Vrabel speech with Bert Breer

Adam 12

The deleted Vrabel speech. Why was it deleted? What did Mike Vrabel say? We get into it with Bert Breer.

Bert Breer usually joins the Toucher & Hardy show on Fridays at 7 a.m. This week, we switched things up and Bert popped into the studio on a Thursday. And as soon as he sat down with his Dunks and threw on his headphones, we got into some Mike Vrabel audio.

Deleted Vrabel Speech: "OK"

Mike Vrabel's speech was his first to the full compliment of current Patriots players. It hit social media on Wednesday, then quickly disappeared. Was it due to some sort of controversial remarks? Not unless you count Coach Vrabel saying "OK" a lot.

The speech was standard-issue Head Coach fare, but Bert's take is that Vrabel might have asked for it to be taken down because he doesn't want to make things all about himself. Watch the video above and make your own call. Then get some Patriots news that broke on our show below.

Mike VrabelNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
