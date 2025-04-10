Bruins announce team award winners for 2024-25 season

Jan 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It hasn't not been the season the Bruins envisioned for themselves at the start of the season. But the club still found a way to honor some notable talents from this year's squad ahead of Thursday's penultimate home game of the 2024-25 season, with the Bruins unveiling their team award winners for the season.

Beginning with the home-ice awards, David Pastrnak predictably captured Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the best home-ice performer on the team, for the second year in a row.

Playing 39 games at TD Garden this season at the time of the award presentation, Pastrnak blasted through the competition with 24 goals and 52 points with a plus-17 rating in his home barn. Naturally, Pastrnak added to that total in the first period of the head-to-head with Chicago, too, scoring Boston's first goal of the evening. And, as noted, this was the second consecutive year Pastrnak captured the Dufresne, and the fourth season that Pastrnak has received the trophy overall, having also won it in 2020 and 2022.

Pastrnak also took home honors as the First Star in the 98.5 The Sports Hub Three Stars award presentation. The award honors those who had the best three stars of the game honors at home games during the regular season.

Behind Pastrnak, the Bruins' Jeremy Swayman was named the Second Star, with a 14-11-3 home record and .910 save percentage in 28 home starts this season.

And rounding out the three stars was Morgan Geekie, with Geekie named the Third Star with 12 goals and 26 points in 37 home games entering Thursday night.

That was one of two awards captured by Geekie during the ceremony, with Geekie also named the 2024-25 Eddie Shore Award winner. Selected by a group of "Legacy Season Ticket Holders," the award is given to the player demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward, whose game came to life in late November, has established career-highs in goals (30), assists (23) and points (53) this season.

As for Boston's off-ice award, Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon received the John P. Bucyk Award for his contributions in the Boston community this season.

Wotherspoon had been involved in several community events including the team’s annual holiday toy shopping, a Halloween visit at Massachusetts General Hospital and various meet and greets. In January 2025, he visited the Richard J. Murphy School to participate in a STEM lesson with a seventh-grade classroom.