Bruins recall forward from Providence, send another down

The Boston Bruins are making an emergency call-up from Providence ahead of Thursday night's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

As announced by the team Thursday morning, they are recalling forward Riley Duran from Providence, and making room for him by reassigning forward Patrick Brown to the AHL club. Duran will make his NHL debut on Thursday, after playing 69 games for the P-Bruins over the past two seasons.

"I'm just hoping to bring my compete, play hard and good things will happen," Duran told reporters Thursday. "Really excited to get going here and play in the Garden."

Duran, a native of Woburn, Mass., stands at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds. He played junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL, then college at Providence, before the Bruins drafted him in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He's scored 14 goals and 20 points in 69 career AHL games.

"He's been a dependable player down there [in Providence]," head coach Joe Sacco said of Duran. "He's got some pace to his game, he's got some size, he's got a good shot. It'll be a good opportunity for him. He's a local boy, and I'm sure he's excited and his family as well will be excited."