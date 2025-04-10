Abdul Carter lines up ‘Top 30’ visit with Patriots

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is making his rounds to teams that have the best chance to draft him - four, to be exact.

More specifically, Carter is meeting with the top-four clubs in the 2025 draft, which of course includes the New England Patriots at No. 4. Carter is expected to visit the Patriots Friday, according to Albert Breer.

The Patriots and Carter already met at the combine, so it seems there could he some serious interest. Originally, it was thought that Carter would not fall to the Patriots at four, but some recent reports suggest that Carter to New England could actually come to fruition. It's worth noting that LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is reportedly considered the 'heavy favorite' to be drafted by the Pats at fourth overall.

Breer noted that Carter made sure to only accept visits with the top-four teams in the draft. So he and agent Drew Rosenhaus seem to believe that he won't fall past the fourth spot, whether it's with the Patriots or a team that wanted to trade with them to move up. There's always the off chance that all four teams decide to pass on him, which would make it interesting to see how far he'd fall among the teams he didn't visit.

Carter was a dominant edge rusher at Penn State, and has the upside of a game-wrecker in the NFL. Drafting Carter would show that the Patriots are focusing on further shoring up their pass rush, but Carter would obviously be no help in solving their left tackle problem.