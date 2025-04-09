There’s a ‘heavy favorite’ emerging for the Patriots at the 4th pick

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) in action during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field.

There is not yet consensus on what the Patriots will do with the No. 4 overall pick, be it trade or sticking and picking. However, if they do keep the pick there is a 'heavy favorite' for who they will pick: LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.

The general assumption is that two of the top-three selections will not be quarterbacks. Therefore, it's unlikely that one of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter will be available for the Pats at four.

Campbell's arm length leaves much to be desired, but with a desperate need for a left tackle, the Patriots' hands may be tied. And one Pats insider is now leaning strongly toward Campbell becoming a Patriot.

"The guess here is the Patriots take the guy they see as the best offensive lineman. That’s why LSU’s Will Campbell seems like the heavy favorite to land in New England as the draft nears," wrote Chad Graff of The Athletic. Although some mock drafts do predict Carter falling to the Patriots at No. 4, the most likely outcome seems to be Campbell to Foxborough.

Ultimately, if the Patriots end up selecting Campbell, he obviously fills a need at left tackle. But, the short arms make him a risky pick. As a general rule, the minimum acceptable arm size for NFL tackles is 33 inches, with at least 34 inches preferred. Campbell's arms measured at a concerning 32 5/8 inches at the NFL Combine, but a measurement discrepancy has led many to believe that the 33-inch mark at his Pro Day may be more accurate.

Campbell's arm length may not make him un-draftable for the Patriots. But, the worry would be that they draft Campbell and eventually have to move him to guard, which would be far from desirable for the fourth pick. Again, that's speculation, but still a concern.

In the end, it seems the Patriots found a way to 'shoot themselves in the foot' by winning Week 18 against the Bills and missing out on the No. 1 pick. Maybe Campbell as the 'heavy favorite' will work out. But, the lack of options that they have is incredibly disappointing. Especially considering they still have various roster shortcomings.