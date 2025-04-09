Patriots Draft Preview 2025: Linebackers

It’s been a busy offseason at the linebacker position for the New England Patriots. There’s been significant turnover at the position since head coach Mike Vrabel took over, with the team adjusting the personnel to the new defensive system that will prioritize speed and athleticism while not putting as much of an emphasis on size.

That change may have led to the release of longtime middle linebacker and team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley. In his place the team brought in a couple of players who fit the mold better and have played for Vrabel in the past in Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens.

Additionally the team decided to match an offer sheet to Christian Elliss, who has been with the Patriots since 2023 but profiles as a better fit in Vrabel’s defense. Jahlani Tavai also returns, and could give the Patriots one bigger, downhill linebacker remaining in the room or could be moving back to the edge.

With all that movement, are the Patriots done at the linebacker position? Or will they look to dip into what is a solid class this year? If so, will they add to what they have or look for a player who brings another element to the defense?

Let’s take a look at this year’s class, highlighting players expected to go in the top 100 and others who stand out as potential fits on Day 3.

NOTE: Primary edge rushers who are outside linebackers were included in our EDGE preview last week. You can find that here.

First round linebackers

John Fisher/Getty Images Jihaad Campbell is viewed by many as the top true linebacker in this class.

Last year, no linebackers were taken in the first round of the draft. This year, there’s two players at the position expected to go in the first, and potentially both in the top 20 picks.

One of those players is Jalon Walker from Georgia. We already covered Walker in our defensive line/edge preview because he can play both spots. He has the burst, physicality, and tackling skills to play off the ball but also has the quickness to rush from the outside at 6-foot-1, 243 pounds.

Walker will likely end up doing a bit of both wherever he’s drafted, but that kind of versatility would play especially well in Vrabel’s defense. He’ll likely play mainly as a linebacker, but his speed rush skills would be a good change-up on third downs for a defense mostly full of power rushers right now.

The other projected first-round linebacker is Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. Campbell is a plus athlete with true linebacker size at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. He’s able to cover a ton of ground, whether that’s going sideline to sideline against the run, closing in on quarterbacks on the blitz, or in coverage. His instincts are still improving after starting just 21 games at Alabama, but his upside is significant. Campbell is recovering from a torn labrum, which could impact his draft stock, but he unquestionably is a first round talent on the tape.

Day 2 linebackers

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Chris Paul Jr. before a play against LSU.

Moving on to Day 2, where the theme remains athleticism. There aren’t many linebackers projected to go at this range in the draft, but those who project as three down players.

Carson Schwesinger is at the top of this group. Schwesinger does a great job reading and reacting to what the offense is showing him, against the run and pass. Those instincts help him play faster than he actually is, and he's aggressive and technically sound once he gets to the football. If he had more than just one year as a full-time starter (and played at the same level) he might be a lock to be a top 40 pick. He also has significant special teams experience.

That group also includes a player that isn’t getting enough attention in this draft across all positions - Ole Miss linebacker Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul. Paul has tremendous instincts and athleticism, which means he is around the ball constantly. He can apply his skills as a run stopper, pass rusher, and in coverage. His size is what bumps him down to Day 2, getting overpowered at times at 6-foot-1, 222 pounds. But in a league where linebackers are getting smaller yet quicker, he’s a natural fit.

Demetrius Knight from South Carolina is more of a traditional downhill linebacker at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds but has the quickness to both run down ball carriers and hold his own in zone coverage. The fact he plays with a nasty edge will also be attractive to teams.

Then there’s Barrett Carter from Clemson. Name an assignment a linebacker might be asked to handle in a defense, and Carter probably did some of it for the Tigers. He was a three year starter and made plays all over the field. At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds he’ll likely focus more on passing downs at the next level, both as a blitzer and in coverage, but has the tenacity to play in the run game when needed.

Early Day 3 linebackers

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images Danny Stutsman lines up before a play.

Starting off Day 3 with a few players similar to those expected to go on Day 2. That includes Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa, who might be the most likely from this group to sneak into the top 100 if the other linebackers start going earlier than expected.

Bassa is a converted safety who sees the field well against both the run and pass. He’s at his best in coverage, but has been improving as a run defender throughout his career.

Smael Mondon from Georgia is another one of the top athletic linebackers in this class, but might be limited to a passing down role at 6-foot-2, 224 pounds. He was a three year starter for the Bulldogs who is a plus in coverage and can be effective as a blitzer. Mondon dealt with a foot injury for most of last year.

Jack Kiser from Notre Dame has some coverage upside, with strong instincts in the passing game. He’s an experienced player with 69 college games under his belt, and should be an instant factor on special teams.

Day 3 might also be when the Patriots look to add another type of player to their linebacker room. If Jahlani Tavai is going to move back to the edge full time the Patriots may want another downhill primarily run-stopping linebacker for situational usage.

Of the players expected to go in this range fitting that description, Danny Stutsman stands out the most. Stutsman plays the position with violence and intelligence, and moves north to south at 6-foot-3, 233 pounds. Those skills should also translate to special teams. Kobe King from Penn State also fits that description.

The final early Day 3 player we’ll highlight is Nick Martin from Oklahoma State, who is more of a true project player. Martin has just one full season of production, which came in 2023 when he recorded 140 tackles including 16 for a loss and six sacks, and was a team captain. He plays the run well and is an effective blitzer. However, a knee injury limited him to just five games last year, which prevented him

Will one season, two years and a significant knee injury ago, be enough of a sample size for a team to buy into his potential? It certainly makes him more of a risk but for a team looking to take a big swing early on Day 3, he should be a target.

Late Day 3 linebackers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Cody Simon before a snap against Northwestern.

Moving onto late Day 3, at this point we’re looking more at individual traits than a prospects overall makeup. Also, especially at linebacker, at this point it’s important the player be able to contribute on special teams.

One player that’s seemingly not getting enough attention throughout this pre-draft process is Cody Simon from Ohio State. Simon was a rotational player for the Buckeyes starting as a redshirt freshman, and as a redshirt senior last year moved into a starting role and was a captain on the National Championship team.

Simon, at 6-foot-2, 229 pounds is a well-rounded linebacker who can make plays against the run and in coverage. However he’s an average athlete who is more quick than fast and doesn’t have a large tackling range, but when put in the right situation on defense or special teams he has the tools to contribute at the NFL level.

Versatility also helps for late Day 3 players, who provide value by playing multiple roles. That player for the Patriots could be Karene Reid from Utah. A two-time team captain, Reid plays with a great motor and does a great job of reading and reacting to defenses. At 6-foot, 231 pounds his ability to beat blockers suggests he may have some upside as an edge rusher as well as an off-ball linebacker, plus what he’d provide on special teams.

At this point though, teams may just be looking for more athletic players who they can coach up technically. Shemar James from Florida and Eugene Asante from Auburn both fit the description there.

One final player we’ll highlight here is Shaun Dolac from Buffalo. Dolac walked on at Buffalo and went on to start for two seasons in 2022 and 2024 (he was hurt for most of 2023), putting up eye-popping numbers. Last year alone he recorded 168 tackles with 18 for a loss and six sacks, as well as five interceptions and five pass breakups in 13 games.