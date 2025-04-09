Garrett Crochet harshly critiques himself after loss, but the pitching concerns go beyond him

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet was less than his usual self during Tuesday night's 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. So far, Crochet has been the Sox' one reprieve from their subpar, injury-riddled rotation, but game two against the Jays was not his night.

During his 5.2- inning outing, Crochet allowed five hits, four walks, four runs (only one earned), and struck out five. The performance was not terrible, but not what the Red Sox need from their $170 million man. Especially, because with the loss, they lost the ability to register their third straight series win and fell to third in the AL East, one game back of the first-place Blue Jays.

However, Crochet did take responsibility and sounded like the accountable ace that the Sox need in his postgame press conference when asked how he felt about his stuff:

"Terrible," Crochet said. "There really hasn't been a start this year where I feel like I had my best stuff. Hopefully that's because I'm building and they're all gonna come later in the year."

So, at least he owns it and knows he must be better. However, he needs to be better.

Consider this: the Red Sox are supposed to have the fourth-best pitching staff in baseball, according to FanGraphs' WAR rankings. But, that relies on Crochet being at his best, and Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford all being serviceable options at the back of the rotation. None of them have thrown yet, due to injuries in spring training.

Moreover, for the team's pitching to meet expectations, the No. 2 and No. 3 guys (Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler) also have to reach their potential. So far, that has not been the case. Houck possesses 6.52 ERA and Buehler an 8.68 - underwhelming to say the least. Simply resting on their laurels (i.e. relying only on Crochet) will not be a sustainable strategy for the Sox.

It may be too early to declare a pitching crisis in Boston. However, depending on Crochet to right all ships clearly is not a long-term solution. In the long run, he should dominate during most of his starts, but if the Red Sox want to actually achieve success, the rest of the rotation must hold their own. At the end of the day, it takes more than one arm to win a World Series.