Bruins’ Korpisalo nominated for Masterton Trophy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Boston Bruins plays against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 05, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Bruins 3-2.

The Boston chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer's Association (PHWA) has selected Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo as the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

One player on each team is nominated annually for the trophy, which is awarded to the one that "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." The last Bruin to win the award was Phil Kessel, who in 2006-07 missed 12 games due to undergoing surgery for testicular cancer before returning to play that same season.

Korpisalo came over to the Bruins along with forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick (which turned into Boston College forward Dean Letourneau) as part of the trade that sent goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has posted a 2.98 goals against average and .898 save percentage, while the B's have a 10-10-3 record in his 23 starts. In terms of rate stats and win percentage, Korpisalo has outperformed No. 1 goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The veteran netminder has also been active in the community in his first season as a Bruin. He helped deliver holiday gifts at Franciscan Children’s Hospital and met with patients at Mass. General Hospital on Mental Health Awareness Night in January.