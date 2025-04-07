Wes Welker joins Commanders coaching staff

Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker runs on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.

The Washington Commanders have signed former Patriots wide receiver and longtime NFL assistant coach Wes Welker to their coaching staff, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Welker is a household name in New England for his time playing for the Pats.

As Reiss pointed out, Welker's most recent NFL job was as the Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver coach from 2022-2024. Welker also recently was in the news for being a nominee for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Welker seemed like a potential candidate to join Mike Vrabel on the Pats' rebuilt staff, but the team ultimately signed former Titans and Jets assistant Todd Downing as their new wide receivers coach.

As a player, Welker's career spanned 12 seasons from 2004-2015, the bulk of it with the Patriots (2007-2012). Welker played in 175 career NFL games, registering 903 catches for 9,924 yards and scoring 50 touchdowns. He also posted a 69-696-4 line in nine career playoff games for the Pats, including two Super Bowl appearances.

The Commanders have solid receiver weapons that Welker will work with, most notably Terry McLaurin, who has established himself as a top weapon for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.