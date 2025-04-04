Kristian Campbell contract details come out after Red Sox agree to extension

Apr 2, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) scores during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

More details have been reported about the Kristian Campbell contract extension signed by the second baseman with the Boston Red Sox.

As reported Thursday by Jon Heyman, Campbell's eight-year deal comes with eight different salaries, plus a $2 million signing bonus, for a maximum value of $60M.

Here's the full eight-year breakdown of the base salaries:

2025: $1M

2026: $2M

2027: $3M

2028: $4M

2029: $6M

2030: $9M

2031: $13M

2032: $16M

The extension also includes club options for 2033 ($19M) and 2034 ($21M), and a buyout for $4M in '33. There are escalators for Campbell winning MVP in 2031-34, for an extra $2M each. In that same span, he could also get $1M for finishing second or third in MVP voting, $500K for finishing fourth or fifth, or $250K for finishing in the 6-10 range in the votes.

It's an incredibly team-friendly deal, especially if Campbell does live up to his status as Baseball America's No. 4 overall prospect entering the 2025 season. He's off to a fantastic start at the plate, with a .364 batting average, two home runs, four doubles, five RBIs, and a 1.143 OPS through 10 games.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images The Kristian Campbell contract extension is an incredibly team-friendly deal for the Red Sox.

The hope is that Campbell keeps up his hot hitting, and delivers insane value for the Red Sox. That's no help to Campbell himself, who could've waited until he approached free agency and bet on himself. If Campbell legitimately produces like an MVP in the coming years, he would prove to be worth at least triple what he's going to make on average during his extension, if not more.