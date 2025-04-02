Eliot Wolf discusses possibility of Patriots trading out of No. 4 pick in 2025 draft

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the teams recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

During his exclusive interview with Mike Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” show, New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discussed the team’s fourth overall pick in the 2025 draft – specifically, whether they’ve been called about possibly trading it to another team.

“Nothing official, no. We’ve had a few conversations, but [it’s] a little early for that,” Wolf said.

Wolf also admitted that with fewer top-end quarterbacks available than past years — particularly the 2024 draft — teams may be less inclined to trade up. Therefore, the Patriots may be stuck ‘sticking and picking’ at No. 4 with the hope they get the best available guy.

In an ideal world, the best guy waiting to be selected when it’s New England’s turn is Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. However, all reports seem to suggest that neither guy is going to be there, leaving the Patriots with some less clear-cut options.

Obviously, there are still a few weeks until the draft. In the meantime, plenty of trades can present themselves, but currently, the Patriots’ draft position does not seem to be as valuable as a fourth overall pick usually is.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.