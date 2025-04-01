NFL changes touchback rules in effort to reduce them

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of the NFL logo is seen at SoFi Stadium during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The new kickoff rule makes touchbacks more consequential for the kicking team, once again.

On Tuesday, the NFL voted in favor of moving touchbacks up to the 35-yard line, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The change is intended to limit touchbacks and kicking teams booting the football outside the back of the end zone to avoid a kickoff return.

Kevin Seifert, also of ESPN, followed up Schefter’s report by saying that the NFL projects the new rule to result in a significant increase in kickoff returns — from about 33 percent in 2024 to an estimated 60-70 percent.

NFL’s kickoff proposal was separated into two votes today, one that passed, one that was tabled.



1) The football now moves to the 35 after a touchback - that passed.



2) No vote at this time on the onside kick modification. It will pick back up at the May meeting. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2025

With this touchback spot change, the NFL has been projecting an increase in the return rate from ~33% in 2024 to between 60%-70% in 2025. There are some downstream aspects that could come into play in terms of field position, scoring, game management when you add that many plays. https://t.co/Y9Ph9ZARKk — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 1, 2025

The NFL has made a concerted effort to limit touchbacks and allow for more play off the kickoff. This is the third time in seven years, and second time in two years, that the league has advanced the touchback (2018: 20-25, 2024: 25-30, 2025: 30-35).

So, the play is continually more advantageous for receiving teams as kickoffs become more-and-more tactical. It will be interesting to see if the 35-yard line is the final spot for touchbacks. It may not be out of the question that it gets moved up again in the future, if the league doesn’t see an adequate increase in returns.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.