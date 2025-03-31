Patriots considering 2 possible joint practices for 2025

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye runs out to the practice field on first day of training camp Wednesday morning.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported a handful of the interesting Patriots tidbits that he’s “heard and seen in the hotel lobby Sunday at the NFL’s annual meeting in West Palm Beach.” That includes potential plans for 2025 joint practices.

“The Patriots have had conversations about holding joint practices with Washington (would be home) and Minnesota (would be away),” he wrote. “Nothing is official as there is a process that requires NFL approval because the practices are married up with preseason games/scheduling. The league generally grants teams at least one request.”

Speaking with the media on Monday morning, Mike Vrabel confirmed the Patriots were indeed looking at joint practices with those teams.

The Patriots have become accustomed to participating in joint practice, so it comes at no surprise that they are in talks with multiple teams for this offseason.

The Patriots and Vrabel’s Titans were supposed to have a joint practice in 2023, but it was canceled do to Isaiah Bolden suffering a concerning injury in the prior preseason game. However, Vrabel and the Titans did get together with the Patriots in a joint practice in 2019. That particular event was more of a skirmish with multiple player fights breaking out — seems like these things tend to get chippy.

Nonetheless, the Pats want to continue the joint practice trend. In fact, it seems much of the league is slowly transitioning away from putting emphasis on preseason games towards joint practices. Teams and coaches enjoy the controllability of joint practices versus the obvious injury risk and unpredictability of preseason games.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.