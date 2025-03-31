Ja’Lynn Polk is reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk missed two games in his rookie season last year. That included Week 17, which he missed due to a shoulder injury. Following the end of the year, there was very little reporting regarding Polk’s shoulder. That is, until Sunday, when ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that he actually underwent surgery.

Reiss’ report also comes around the same time the Polk himself changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kobe Bryant practicing shooting free throws while wearing a cast on his broken left wrist.

“Polk is rehabbing after undergoing shoulder surgery. So like Bryant from that 1999 picture, Polk is working on his craft but at the same time he is coming back from injury,” wrote Reiss.

Polk, a second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, struggled to produce in his rookie season. He only was able to register 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. As he looks to carve out a more regular role in 2025, there is added competition in the receiver room. The free agency additions of Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins join the roster, along with the returns of Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and fellow 2024 draft pick Javon Baker.

