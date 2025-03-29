Is Christian Gonzalez upset about Ja’Whaun Bentley getting cut?

Christian Gonzalez doesn’t seem thrilled about the Patriots’ decision to move on from his former teammate and captain, Ja’Whaun Bentley.

“Bruh what???” is all Gonzalez said on his X account, a mere 15 minutes after Bentley had posted a goodbye message to New England, which was later confirmed as the linebacker’s release from the Patriots. It doesn’t require someone to twist their brain into a pretzel to infer that Gonzalez’s post was most likely his direct reaction to Bentley’s dismissal. And, it seems he may not be too excited about the release of a respected teammate.

If it is the case that Gonzalez is unpleased by the decision, Patriots fans must hope that that his dismay subsides quickly. As he enters his third season, Gonzalez is one of the few premier players on the Patriots’ roster and the cornerstone of the defense.

The Pats need him fully bought in and performing to his best ability as they look to have a bounceback season in 2025. The last thing that the Patriots need heading into the year is a dissident star because they released one of his buddies.

Though any ill feelings Gonzalez may have could go away in time, it may be advantageous if management just checks in with him to ensure everything is all set just in case it is a larger issue than originally realized.

