We have the numbers for Christian Elliss’ new 2-year deal with Patriots
New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss received a sizable raise with his new contract, signing a two-year, $13.5 million deal to remain a Patriot.
Spotrac has estimated more details of the contract:
Total value: Two years, $13.505 million
Guaranteed: $7.750 million
Signing bonus: $2.5 million
Base salary year-by-year: $3 million*, $6.750 million
Money against the salary cap year-by-year: $4.842 million*, $8.629 million
Roster bonus year-by-year: $592,000*, $629,000
* = Estimated value
Elliss (26) began free agency as a restricted free agent, and was due a $3.263 million tender. The new deal originally came as an offer sheet from the Las Vegas Raiders that the Pats elected to match and retain Elliss’ services.
Elliss joined the Patriots late in the 2023 season and saw increased playing time in the wake of a season-ending injury for Ja’Whaun Bentley in 2024. With the new deal and the subsequent release of Bentley, Elliss may be in line to permanently hold a larger role in 2025 and onward.
