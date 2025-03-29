We have the numbers for Christian Elliss’ new 2-year deal with Patriots

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) reacts after breaking up a pass for Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (not pictured) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss received a sizable raise with his new contract, signing a two-year, $13.5 million deal to remain a Patriot.

Spotrac has estimated more details of the contract:

Total value: Two years, $13.505 million Guaranteed: $7.750 million Signing bonus: $2.5 million Base salary year-by-year: $3 million*, $6.750 million Money against the salary cap year-by-year: $4.842 million*, $8.629 million Roster bonus year-by-year: $592,000*, $629,000 * = Estimated value Elliss (26) began free agency as a restricted free agent, and was due a $3.263 million tender. The new deal originally came as an offer sheet from the Las Vegas Raiders that the Pats elected to match and retain Elliss’ services.

Elliss joined the Patriots late in the 2023 season and saw increased playing time in the wake of a season-ending injury for Ja’Whaun Bentley in 2024. With the new deal and the subsequent release of Bentley, Elliss may be in line to permanently hold a larger role in 2025 and onward.

