Marcelo Mayer will start season in minors, but Boston debut shouldn’t be far behind

At this point, the only thing holding Marcelo Mayer back from the major leagues is health.

And not that of Mayer himself, but of the Red Sox’ incumbent starting shortstop, Trevor Story. The veteran’s game total has declined over the past three seasons in Boston, as he’s battled a number of injuries. Story most recently hurt his shoulder just eight games into the 2024 campaign and underwent surgery, but returned in September.

Injuries are inevitable at this point for the 32-year-old Story, who last played over 100 games in the 2021 season. Once he has to miss time, the Red Sox should call Mayer up from Triple-A Worcester to make him the first replacement at shortstop.

Mayer will not accrue his first year of major-league service time until he reaches 172 days on the roster or injured list in a single year, so if Story gets injured too soon, the Red Sox may consider keeping Mayer in the minors until they can milk his service time clock. As expected, Mayer will reportedly start the season in Triple-A, for the reasons explained here.

It’s almost certainly not because Mayer isn’t ready for the big leagues. Despite slipping down the Red Sox’ prospect rankings behind outfielder Roman Anthony and second baseman Kristian Campbell entering the 2025 season, Mayer had the best spring of the three. He batted .333 with a home run, 11 RBIs, and a .983 OPS in 36 spring at-bats.

Not to be outdone in an exhibition contest against Sultanes de Monterrey at Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Mexico, Mayer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and five RBIs. It was something of a homecoming for Mayer, who grew up close to the Mexico border in Chula Vista, Calif. and whose parents are both Mexico natives, and he rose up for the moment.

Mayer clearly established himself as a major-league player, and potentially a very good one, in the spring of 2025. He was performing at such a high level that the Red Sox even gave him a brief look at second base, before Campbell won the job out of camp.

So, Mayer’s major-league debut is not far away, possibly mere weeks. And once he arrives, he’ll be in Boston to stay. And it’s only a matter of time that the Sox need an injury replacement.

