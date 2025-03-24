Red Sox’ Kristian Campbell gets news he’s been waiting for

Feb 27, 2025; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) bats during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox continue to cut their roster down with Opening Day fast approaching. Kristian Campbell is not one of those cuts.

Campbell is reportedly set to be included on the team’s Opening Day roster. Houston-based reporter Ari Alexander was first with the news, which multiple reports soon confirmed.

The top infield prospect in baseball heading into 2025, Campbell is ranked No. 4 on Baseball America’s annual top-100 prospect list, and seventh at MLB.com. He projects as the team’s long-term starting second baseman, but could also eventually settle in as an outfielder. He should at least start against lefthanded pitchers as a rookie, and it’s possible the Red Sox start him out in a platoon with the left-hitting David Hamilton at second.

The News-Press Kristian Campbell

Campbell started slow at the plate in the spring, but it became clear as camp progressed that the Red Sox wanted him to end up on the Opening Day roster. the team recently optioned Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A, and while they did try fellow top prospect Marcelo Mayer at second, that felt more experimental, as Mayer projects as a shortstop or third baseman in the long-term.

The official arrival of Campbell to the major leagues — with a real opportunity to play a critical role in the lineup out of the gate as a righthanded bat — signifies a new era for the Red Sox, who are also hoping to establish Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony as key pieces of the future.

