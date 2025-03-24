Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Paid Summer Internship 

Author Tim Staskiewicz

Date: March 24, 2025
Title: Intern 
Type: Part Time – 20 hours 
Location: Boston, MA 

Description: Beasley Media Group Boston is searching for a student who is attending an accredited college or university and is in or entering their junior or senior year, for our Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Paid Summer Internship. This is an exciting opportunity to learn about all aspects of major market radio including content creation, video production and marketing. 

Responsibilities: 

  • The responsibilities for this individual will be multi-faceted, with a focus on video production, marketing support and digital content creation. 

Qualifications: 

  • Attending an accredited college or university 
  • Communications, broadcasting or digital marketing major preferred 
  • Entering junior or senior year 
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills 

Last Date for consideration: Until position is filled. 

To apply, please email your resume, cover letter and – most importantly – examples of your work to: 

Beasley Media Group, LLC 
Attn: MBA Summer Internship 
1075 Main Street, Suite 300 
Waltham, MA 02451 
bostonjobs@bbgi.com 

No phone calls please. 

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal-Opportunity Employer. 

