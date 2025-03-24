Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Paid Summer Internship
Date: March 24, 2025
Title: Intern
Type: Part Time – 20 hours
Location: Boston, MA
Description: Beasley Media Group Boston is searching for a student who is attending an accredited college or university and is in or entering their junior or senior year, for our Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Paid Summer Internship. This is an exciting opportunity to learn about all aspects of major market radio including content creation, video production and marketing.
Responsibilities:
- The responsibilities for this individual will be multi-faceted, with a focus on video production, marketing support and digital content creation.
Qualifications:
- Attending an accredited college or university
- Communications, broadcasting or digital marketing major preferred
- Entering junior or senior year
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Last Date for consideration: Until position is filled.
To apply, please email your resume, cover letter and – most importantly – examples of your work to:
Beasley Media Group, LLC
Attn: MBA Summer Internship
1075 Main Street, Suite 300
Waltham, MA 02451
bostonjobs@bbgi.com
No phone calls please.
Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal-Opportunity Employer.