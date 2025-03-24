Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Paid Summer Internship

Date: March 24, 2025

Title: Intern

Type: Part Time – 20 hours

Location: Boston, MA

Description: Beasley Media Group Boston is searching for a student who is attending an accredited college or university and is in or entering their junior or senior year, for our Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Paid Summer Internship. This is an exciting opportunity to learn about all aspects of major market radio including content creation, video production and marketing.

Responsibilities:

The responsibilities for this individual will be multi-faceted, with a focus on video production, marketing support and digital content creation.

Qualifications:

Attending an accredited college or university

Communications, broadcasting or digital marketing major preferred

Entering junior or senior year

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Last Date for consideration: Until position is filled.

To apply, please email your resume, cover letter and – most importantly – examples of your work to:

Beasley Media Group, LLC

Attn: MBA Summer Internship

1075 Main Street, Suite 300

Waltham, MA 02451

bostonjobs@bbgi.com

No phone calls please.

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal-Opportunity Employer.