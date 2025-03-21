Red Sox second base picture becomes clearer as team makes cuts

Kristian Campbell, of the Boston Red Sox tags out Luis Vasquez of the Baltimore Orioles at second base during a Spring Training game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Monday, March 17, 2025. (Syndication: The News-Press)

The Boston Red Sox second base situation isn’t necessarily finalized yet, but one thing is becoming clearer: they’re seeing if they can add youth and upside at that spot.

That much is evidenced by the team’s decision to option Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A on Wednesday. That move, combined with who’s still with the major-league club at camp and getting opportunities at second base, signifies that the Sox are making a concerted effort to work one of their multiple talented young prospects into the lineup at second.

Marcelo Mayer notably got a look at second base on Tuesday and Wednesday, and continued his strong spring at the plate without being an issue in the field. The smooth-swinging Mayer is batting .344 with a .995 OPS in 32 spring at-bats. He told reporters he wants to prove he can play multiple positions beyond just shortstop, and that he feels he’s ready for the major leagues as he enters his fifth professional season.

“He can do it,” manager Alex Cora said earlier this week (via Julian McWilliams and Pete Abraham at the Boston Globe), on Mayer playing second base. “Like I said, everybody has a shot.”

Worcester Telegram Marcelo Mayer has an outside shot at the Red Sox second base job, as the team looks for a way to keep him on the major-league roster out of camp.

Among the Red Sox’ up-and-coming prospects, Kristian Campbell can be viewed as more of an incumbent at second base. He has less major league experience and less of a pedigree than Mayer, but he’s more natural and experienced at second and has rocketed up Baseball America’s prospect rankings. Campbell (No. 4) blew by Mayer (No. 15) in his first appearance on the annual top-100 prospects list.

Campbell has not swung a good bat this spring, as he enters Friday batting .175 with a .517 OPS in 40 spring at-bats. But he’s a more logical fit than Mayer at second base. If that roster spot comes down to Campbell or Mayer, Cora will have an interesting decision to make.

Mike Watters-Imagn Images Kristian Campbell has a real chance to secure the Red Sox second base role at the start of the season.

David Hamilton remains in the fold for Boston, and still has a strong chance to begin the season as the starting second baseman. Utility man Romy Gonzalez is also still with the major-league club, and despite a recent injury scare could be ready for Opening Day as well.

But it’s clear at this point that the team’s top infield prospects are making a serious push to play second base. Mayer has progressed to the point that they should find a spot for him to play in the majors, but Campbell is more MLB-ready to play second base, in particular. It wouldn’t be surprising to see either Campbell or Mayer seize the Red Sox second base job sooner rather than later.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.