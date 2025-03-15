Rafael Devers will ultimately do what the Red Sox want in the field

After a month of turmoil between Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox regarding who will play third base, Devers may finally be ready to adhere to the team’s orders.

Devers told eporters on Thursday that he is “good to do whatever [the Red Sox] want me to do,” meaning he is finally willing to forfeit third base and become a designating hitter for the betterment of the team. Right?

Maybe not quite yet, Devers said that he met with Red Sox management and had “private conversations,” where he expressed his “point of view.” However, as much as that makes it seem like things are pointed in the right direction, Sean McAdam of Mass Live reports that it could have been more tumultuous.

“According to sources, Devers was angry enough about the situation to consider asking for a trade,” McAdam wrote. “And it’s possible that, as part of his ‘private conversations’ with Craig Breslow and Co. that he indeed relayed that.”

“Devers is savvy enough to know the Red Sox are not about to disclose any such request, since, if it ever came to a point where a trade was seriously considered, the Sox would lose leverage if Devers was rather publicly shooting his way out of town.”

The McAdam report, although intriguing, does not automatically mean that Devers is shooting his way out of town, nor does it directly mean that he walked into Breslow’s office and demanded a trade. But, it may indicate that even though he is saying the ‘right things’ (i.e. he’ll do whatever the Sox want), behind closed doors he still may be upset with the Red Sox.

