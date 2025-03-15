Patriots reportedly considered Laremy Tunsil trade before tackle went to Washington

Laremy Tunsil.

The New England Patriots need to add impact players at multiple key positions. Arguably the most pressing need is left tackle. However, as soon as No. 1 ranked free-agent tackle Ronnie Stanley re-signed in Baltimore, the available player pool got slimmer.

So, when a trade took place this week that sent veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil, it seemed peculiar that he was going to Washington and not New England. What’s more, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported on Wednesday that the Patriots were in fact in on Tunsil, but again, failed to bring him in.

Perry asserted in his report that the Patriots chose not to trade for Tunsil due to work ethic concerns and their priority of culture building. However, where it stands now five days removed from the unofficial start of free agency, New England have very few options to protect its quarterback’s blind side.

The point is, being picky with players that could improve the actual football being played, for relatively insignificant reasons, is proving to be futile for the Patriots.

The major concern for the coming weeks is they may end up backing themselves into a corner. This could subject the Pats to imperfect options, like moving a right tackle to the left side or relying on a draft that may be devoid of stellar talent.

