Is it Cam Robinson or bust at left tackle for the Patriots?

Cam Robinson.

The New England Patriots’ first week of free agency has had some intriguing signings, but for the most part, their acquisitions have been on the defensive side of the ball. Shoring up the defense will certainly help the Patriots in 2025, but the offense still has glaring holes, particularly the lack of a left tackle.

The entirety of New England’s offensive line is suspect — they need options at center and left guard. That being said, left tackle is arguably the most important offensive position besides quarterback, and the Patriots are without a clear starter.

After missing out on free-agent tackles Ronnie Stanley, Dan Moore, and Jaylon Moore, along with electing not to trade for Laremy Tunsil, the Patriots are running out of options for available veteran left tackles.

One of the last remaining choices is Cam Robinson, who still sits unsigned in free agency. Robinson is free agency’s No. 20 ranked available player and No. 2 ranked tackle behind Stanley, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s ‘Offseason Hub Free Agency Tracker.’ Therefore, he’s the best available tackle left.

If the Patriots do not end up signing Robinson, their next best options are imperfect. The first, and most obvious option, would be to draft LSU’s Will Campbell, but the concerns around his arm length are well documented. Otherwise, they may be forced to move a primarily right guard to left, which is also a shaky solution.

At some point, the Patriots must be willing to “lose a deal” on a player. Left tackle is their most imperative need. Hoping that Campbell is skilled enough to transcend his 32 5/8-inch arms, or that a right tackle can move to the left side, is putting the protection of Drake Maye up to chance, rather than establishing a bona fide plan.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.