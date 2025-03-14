With 3 pitchers out, could the Red Sox add another high-end piece?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres after giving up a home run against the Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Four of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are one of nine teams that are rumored to be interested San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease, as reported by Jon Heyman at the New York Post.

The Sox have found themselves with half their starting pitching rotation on the injury list just a few weeks away from Opening Day. The team brought in Garrett Crochet — who is healthy — so they likely don’t need to bring in another ace. However, with Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all out for at least the short-term, they need major-league arms to fill innings.

Cease is a top-end guy who would immediately rival Crochet as the ace. Although it certainly would not hurt the Red Sox to bring in a player like Cease, it’s not like they are without a top-tier starter. Also, they may not have the assets available to acquire him in a trade.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres would look for a significant offensive upgrade and a pitcher to replace Cease. The Red Sox do have prospects in the system that they could part ways with, namely outifelder Roman Anthony, but if San Diego is looking for an immediate player they may not want a prospect — even of the caliber of Anthony.

Also, one must consider that Boston already dealt four prospects, including catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery in the Crochet deal, so it’s hard to imagine they would be willing to further let go of prospects.

Who else could be the offensive improvement the Sox would possibly trade for Cease? When one looks through Boston’s roster, it seems that there are not many guys that would sway the Padres.

Certainly, Rafael Devers would get a deal done, but it’s hard to imagine Boston would move him. Maybe a deal involving Alex Bregman and a pitcher could be appealing. However, he was just a free agent, so why would San Diego give up a piece like Cease for a player they could have just recently signed?

So, assuming the Red Sox will not decide to move Devers for Cease, it’s unlikely they have the impact offensive weapons on the big league roster to sway San Diego. But, at the end of the day, they just need serviceable arms that can fill in the back half of their rotation temporarily.

