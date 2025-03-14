Patriots add interior offensive lineman in free agency

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Wes Schweitzer #71 of the New York Jets looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Patriots have added a veteran interior offensive lineman to the mix in free agency.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Pats are signing Wes Schweitzer to a one-year deal. Further details of the contract have yet to be reported.

Schweitzer, 31, played four games for the New York Jets in the 2024 season. He played just one snap on offense, as a “Jumbo” tight end, and 18 on special teams. He started two games at right guard for the Jets in 2023, and split time between guard and center in another game. This connects him to Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing, who was the Jets’ passing game coordinator in 2023 and 2024.

Mark Brown/Getty Images MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 08: Wes Schweitzer #71 of the Atlanta Falcons snaps the ball in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Schweitzer has full-time experience at both guard spots and at center. He gives the Pats veteran depth on the interior O-line, as they look to remake their offensive line under new head coach Mike Vrabel and returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Schweitzer figures to compete for snaps at left guard with Cole Strange, Sidy Sow, and Layden Robinson, and his center experience could make him a candidate for that spot. But as a 31-year-old who has started only two games over the past two seasons, Schweitzer is far from a lock to become a regular contributor for the Patriots in 2025.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.