Tiger Woods injured again: Is this the end of the line for the golf legend?

Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd - 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.

Just a few days before the “fifth major,” the Players Championship, Tiger Woods announced that he would not participate in the tournament he’s won twice (2001 and 2013), nor will he likely compete in any tournaments for the remainder of 2025.

According to Woods, he ruptured his Achilles while training at home, resulting in surgery.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. ‘The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,’ added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” Woods wrote in a statement.

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.



This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon… pic.twitter.com/KAVZfcRxlE — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 11, 2025

Woods has certainly made his fair share of miraculous returns from what should have been career-ending injuries. However, at 49 years old and declining play due to previous injuries, it’s hard not to wonder if this ailment will lead to the inevitable conclusion of his legendary career.

