Patriots add yet another front-7 piece for the defense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: K'Lavon Chaisson #44 of the Las Vegas Raiders prepares for the start of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots continue to add to Mike Vrabel’s overhauled defense in free agency.

As reported by Ian Rapoport on Thursday, the Pats are signing former Jaguars and Raiders linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Chaisson played the 2024 season in Las Vegas and put up a career-best five sacks and 32 total tackles in 15 games, along with an interception, two pass breakups, and a force fumble.

Chaisson, 25, originally came into the NFL as a first-round pick of Jacksonville in 2020. He played out his rookie deal with the Jags before going to the Raiders in 2024. Chaisson joins Robert Spillane as the second former Raiders defender to join the Patriots.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images K’Lavon Chaisson

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Chaisson mostly lined up as a right end for the Raiders defense. Vrabel may envision him as an end for the Pats, as well, along with fellow free-agent addition Harold Landry, while Spillane fits more off the ball. Chaisson is smaller as an end, but that fits Vrabel’s mold as a faster player off the edge.

The Patriots have plenty still to do to improve their offense around quarterback Drake Maye. But the addition of Chaisson is the latest example of a clear vision that’s emerging on the defense.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

