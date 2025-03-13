Ex-Patriots linebacker signs with Eagles

Josh Uche at Gillette Stadium.

Former Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Adam Schefter.

Selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Uche has played five seasons in the NFL — four of which were consistently underwhelming, but one outlier, standout season with the Patriots in 2022. Besides the 2022 outlier season when he registered 11.5 sacks, Uche has been largely mediocre — he only has nine sacks total outside of 2022).

Uche comes to the Eagles after playing 13 games in 2024 — seven with the Pats as a linebacker and six with the Chiefs as a defensive end. He may be able to fill in for the front-seven players the Eagles lost in free agency, namely, Josh Sweat, but it’s unlikely his performance will be at the same level.

The details, mainly the dollar value of the contract, are still yet to be released. However, he is the No. 95 ranked free agent and No. 14 ranked available EDGE, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s ‘Offseason Hub Free Agency Tracker’ ranked by Alex Barth. So, it’s fair to assume that his one-year-deal is not outrageously expensive.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.