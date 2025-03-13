Alex Cora hints at top of Red Sox’ Opening Day batting order

Alex Cora at LECOM Park.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave a partial, sneak preview of the starting lineup for Opening Day versus the Texas Rangers on Mar. 27.

The lineup Cora believes he will run:

Jarren Duran (CF) Rafael Devers (3B/DH) Alex Bregman (3B/2B) Triston Casas (1B) Trevor Story (SS)

So, as it stands currently (Mar. 13), that is the top-five of the lineup that Cora plans to trot out against the Rangers. Mind you, things may change. What could really throw a wrench in this presumed lineup is the status of Rafael Devers.

There is still turmoil regarding third base, and Devers’ unwillingness to play another position. In addition, his spring training debut continues to be delayed — it was recently moved from Wednesday to, now, Saturday.

So, that could lead to changes down the line, but for now fans can expect arguably the team’s five most recognizable names to be the first five batters in the lineup come Opening Day.

