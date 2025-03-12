Lucas Giolito possibly dealing with new injury concern ahead of season

2021: Lucas Giolito pitches against the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the media that Lucas Giolito will get an MRI for tightness in his left hamstring. Giolito noticed the tightness after his first pitch of his 2025 spring training debut on Tuesday. The worry is Giolito may join Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford as another Boston Red Sox starting pitcher to begin the season on the injured list.

“Hopefully it’s nothing major and he can make his next start,” Cora said, via Ian Browne. Currently, Giolito’s status for Opening Day is unknown. Cora expects that the team will have more information regarding the tightness for Thursday’s press conference. Giolito will undergo imaging on Wednesday.

The threat of another injury for the 30-year-old starter is certainly cause for concern for the Sox. Especially considering, since being signed to the Red Sox in the 2023 off-season, he is still yet to throw a non-spring training pitch for the team.

Giolito missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to a right shoulder injury suffered during spring training in late-March, causing him to undergo ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) surgery.

This is still a developing story, and Cora should have more information regarding Giolito’s status following his press conference on Thursday.

