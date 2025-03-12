Gerrit Cole’s 2025 season is over before it even began

Gerrit Cole is removed from the game during the game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.

The American League East lost one of its best pitchers when New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm that he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery:

“From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed—I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it. Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery. This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career. I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever. See you soon,” Cole wrote.

The loss of Cole may completely change the outlook of the AL East, and to the Red Sox’ benefit.

Despite regressing in 2024, while only pitching 95 innings, Cole is undoubtedly still a star with a chance to bounce back in 2025. He registered an 8-5 record through the 17 games he played last season. But he battled concerning injuries, and now looking forward, the Tommy John surgery could derail more than just the upcoming season for the 2023 Cy Young winner.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Gerrit Cole walks to the dugout after being pulled against the Boston Red Sox during the American League Wildcard game at Fenway Park.

The typical Tommy John surgery recovery time for players, especially those undergoing the operation for the first time like Cole, is 12 to 18 months. However, one may naturally assume that at 34 years old — which “is on the older side for a first-time Tommy John surgery,” according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports — Cole’s recovery could extend into the 2026 season. Axisa also points out that Tommy John surgery at his age can often be career-ending, but he acknowledges that “Cole is not most pitchers.”

Regardless, Cole not being a threat in the rotation of Boston’s top-rival certainly boosts the Sox’ chances at winning the AL East for the first time since 2018. Although the Yankees still have a loaded roster, the Red Sox have assembled a roster with a lot of anticipation, guided by the off-season additions of infielder Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.

So, the Red Sox have loaded up for 2025. Gerrit Cole’s injury is not a good thing for baseball, but for the Red Sox and their fans, expectations around the team were raised again on Tuesday.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.