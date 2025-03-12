Rafael Devers’ Spring Training debut delayed until Saturday

Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers was scheduled to make his spring training debut against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, but Boston Red Sox fans have to wait to see the third baseman take the field.

Devers’ debut has been pushed back to Saturday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Braves. He has spent spring training building shoulder strength and refining his mechanics in an attempt to avoid dealing with soreness late in the season like he has in the past.

“He’s getting there,” Cora said regarding Devers’ status, via ESPN. “But I think the whole progress from when he got here in January to where he’s at now, he feels a lot comfortable on the inside pitch. You see it in the way he’s driving the ball to left-center, which is something that he missed [late last year].”

Taking extended time off the diamond to focus on training may help Devers in the long-term. The question going into the season, however, is where will the three-time All Star play in 2025?

The addition of Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman seems to have possibly created a little turmoil, at the position and in the clubhouse. Devers has made it clear he is unwilling to play anywhere besides third base, but his defensive play at the hot corner has been underwhelming — especially when compared to Bregman.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.