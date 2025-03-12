Deatrich Wise heading to NFC contender after 8 seasons with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 05: Deatrich Wise Jr. #91 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are apparently looking for some of that Patriots Super Bowl aura.

Mere hours after they agreed to a deal with former Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, they are pulling the ol’ double-dip with ex-Pats. According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. That brings to an end an eight-season run for Wise in a Patriots uniform.

Originally drafted to the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Arkansas, Wise played 40 straight games to start his career, and played in 62 of a possible 64 contests over his first four seasons. He established himself as a locker room leader and supremely hard worker who set the kind of example beloved by his coaches, particularly Bill Belichick.

Wise’s best season in a Patriots uniform came in 2022, when he logged 7.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, and seven tackles for loss as a reliable rotational pass-rusher. He also played in six playoff games for the Patriots, including a win in Super Bowl LIII over the Rams, in which he made five total tackles and one QB hit.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Deatrich Wise Jr.

It was also in 2022 that the Patriots honored Wise with the Ron Burton Community Service award, recognizing his years of various charitable work around New England. He also established the Wise Up Foundation, which aims to “Provide educational resources, Unite communities, Support students and student-athletes, and Honor America’s Veterans” (PUSH).

With the addition of Wise, the Commanders are adding a defender with a wealth of valuable experience and outstanding character, both on and off the field. There’s no doubt that he and Jones will become favorites of their teammates and the community in D.C.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.