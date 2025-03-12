Carlton Davis contract details come out as the Patriots build an elite CB tandem

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) looks on at a timeout against Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The New England Patriots signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis. Although the Patriots were already strong at corner with Christian Gonzalez, the addition of Davis gives New England one of the league’s best DB duos.

Here are the full contract details, as laid out by Aaron Wilson:

Total value: Three years, $54 Million

Guaranteed: $34.5 Million

Base salaries year-by-year: $5 million, $13 million, $15 million ($11 million average)

Signing bonus: $16.5 million

Roster bonus: $1.275 million ($75,000 per game)

Workout bonus: $225,000

Incentives: $2 million

Davis is a seven-year veteran in the NFL; he played most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but most recently played with the Lions. The 28-year-old has been a strong cover corner in his career with 84 passes defended (11 in 2024), and 11 career interceptions (two in 2024).

Davis and Gonzalez will lead what should be an excellent New England secondary in 2025. Davis was ranked as the 26th available free agent and the fifth available corner in free agency, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Offseason Hub Free Agency Tracker, ranked by Alex Barth. The addition of Davis along with other defensive pieces certainly will shore up a Pats defense that underwhelmed fans last year.

