Food Deals You Can Snag For $3.14 on Pi Day

Everyone loves pie, whether it’s apple, chocolate, and especially pizza. In celebration of Pi Day 2025, multiple fast food and restaurant chains are offering super cheap deals you don’t want to miss! Every year, March 14 is considered ‘Pi Day’ – a national day to honor the mathematical constant “pi,” (ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter: 3.14159, or 3.14). But we think it’s way more fun to celebrate the other forms of “pi”, like “pizza pie” or “chocolate pie”. Keep scrolling to find a sweet deal near you!

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings: For Pi Day this year, the pizza and wings chain is offering 31.4 percent off a large 16-inch pizza when you dine-in on March 14.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse:BJ’s is celebrating Pi Day by offering dine-in guests the chance to purchase one regular, full-size Pizookie dessert (any flavor) on March 14 and get a second one for $3.14.

Burger King: It just so happens that Burger King is hosting a week long giveaway for Royal Perks members, from March 9-15. On Pi Day, March 14, they are giving away a free Hershey Pie with a purchase of $3.14 or more.

California Pizza Kitchen:California Pizza Kitchen is marking Pi Day by offering CPK Rewards members a $3.14 pizza (Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni or Traditional Cheese) with a minimum purchase of $25 (excluding tax, delivery fee, gratuity and alcohol) on March 13 and 14. The two-day-only offer is valid for dine-in, take-out and orders at cpk.com.

Cicis Pizza: On March 14, at Cicis Pizza, you can order one medium or one large one-topping pizza and get a second pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14. For online orders, use the coupon code PIDAY

Grimaldi’s: The brick-oven pizza chain will mark Pi Day at select locations by offering its “giant” slices of pizza for $3.14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 14. You can also add a personal house or Caesar salad and a fountain drink for a few dollars more.

Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s invites customers to celebrate National Pi Day with a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large menu-priced pizza on March 14. The offer is available for online and app orders only, using the code PIDAY.

7-Eleven: This year, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can purchase a whole pizza of any flavor for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores or get it delivered through the 7NOW Delivery app.

For the full list of national deals, click here!

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.