Patriots free agency live updates: The latest news & rumors out of Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: New England Patriots helmets on the bench at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots had a busy first day of NFL free agency week, and they still have key needs to address on the roster. We’ve got you covered right here at 985TheSportsHub.com with the latest news, rumors, and live updates on the happenings out of Foxboro.

The Pats made eight signings from Sunday through Monday, six on defense and two on offense. They are: CB Carlton Davis, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Mack Hollins, LB Harold Landry, OT Morgan Moses, LB Robert Spillane, DT Khyiris Tonga, and DT Milton Williams.

Moses is projected to play right tackle for the Patriots, leaving left tackle as a major need entering the second day of legal tampering in free agency. They also still need wide receivers to top the depth chart, a need that Hollins does not satisfy.

Read below for the latest updates on the Patriots in NFL free agency…

Ex-Patriots QB Lands With Cardinals

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is signing with the Arizona Cardinals. That brings to an end his return stint in New England after just one season, which began as the starter and ended as Drake Maye’s backup.

Brissett’s time here was clearly at the end after news on Monday that the Patriots signed Joshua Dobbs to be the new veteran backup behind Maye.

Patriots Were In On Popular Free-Agent Guard

Left tackle remains a big need for the Patriots, but they’re reportedly also looking into the guard market. According to Albert Breer, they were “involved” with guard Will Fries, who ultimately signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

There was a lot of action on Fries—the Colts were trying to bring him back, and the Patriots, Giants, Seahawks and Cardinals were also involved. https://t.co/S8gP2SDmRv — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2025

Mike Onwenu projects to play right guard for the Pats in 2025, but left guard remains a question mark. They have internal options, but Mike Vrabel apparently wants to add a free agent to the mix.

Read More:

— Patriots Offseason Hub

— Top-100 Free Agents

— NFL Free Agency Coverage

Giants Sign S Jevon Holland

The New York Giants made a big splash to begin day 2 of free agency. As first reported by Adam Schefter, they’re signing former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland to a three-year deal worth $45.3 million and up to $46.8 million, with $30.3 million guaranteed.

Holland was a strong fit for the Patriots, who have needed an impact free safety since the retirement of Devin McCourty. The Pats could still stand to add a new deep safety in free agency, as their existing depth chart doesn’t really fit the bill.

Kendrick Bourne Wants Ex-Niners Fullback

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has publicly shown interest in one particular free agent: former 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, arguably the best at his position in the league throughout his career, is hitting the open market. And Bourne, his former teammate, wants the Pats to bring him in:

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been a fan of using fullbacks as part of his offense. Juszczyk would be the closest thing at the position to being a legitimate weapon.

Read More:

— Patriots Offseason Hub

— Top-100 Free Agents

— NFL Free Agency Coverage

Free Agency Coverage On The Patriots Hub Podcast

We had instant reactions to all the Patriots’ free agent signings as part of the Patriots Hub Podcast. Watch the full playlist above.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.