Patriot wide receiver addition Mack Hollins’ contract details have been released

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

One of the many New England Patriots free-agent additions was wide receiver Mack Hollins. New England is Hollins’ sixth NFL destination, most recently playing with the Buffalo Bills. He had the second most receptions (31) on the team during his one year in Buffalo.

Here are the full contract details, as laid out by Mike Reiss: Total value: 2 years, $8.4 million, up to $10.4 million Signing bonus: $1.5 million 2025: Base salary: $2 million (guaranteed) Roster bonus: $50,000 per game Workout bonus: $150,000 Incentives: up to $1 million 2026: Base: $2.9 million Roster bonus: $50,000 per game Workout bonus: $150,000 Incentives: up to $1 million Hollins is not the “big fish” free-agent receiver that some may hope the Patriots acquire, but he was a decent complementary piece for Josh Allen in 2024. A receiver that worked with Allen may end up being productive with Drake Maye considering their similar skill-set and stature.

Overall, Mack Hollins is pretty similar, as far as ‘quality’ of receiver goes, to some of the names currently in New England (DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne). However, as a downfield threat with a different build, he could be useful in creating a more diverse passing approach for the Pats.

