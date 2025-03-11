Mike Reiss: So far, the Patriots offseason feels like a combination of 2021 and 2001

On Tuesday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Mike Reiss of ESPN joined the show and explained why he thinks this offseason resembles 2001 and 2021 for the Patriots.

It’s about culture guys…

Mike Reiss:

I think I saw it as a combination of 2021 when they came out of the gate strong with Matthew Judon, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devon Godchaux, and 2001, when they flooded the zone with Bobby Hamilton, Anthony Pleasant, Roman Phifer, Bryan Cox. Some culture guys. So, I look at my 2001 approach like this. Mack Collins, he’s a culture guy. Robert Spillane. That’s a culture guy, a Mike Vrabel guy, when you think what Vrabel wants his team to be. Morgan Moses, I would actually even put in there. I mean just sort of like been around the block. I was thinking he’s like Al Horford in a way, the siege veteran, who you’re like, is he going to be able to be out there?

Marc Bertrand:

Now Mike, correct me if I’m wrong, but he’s got a great reputation as a top-notch locker room type of guy, right?

Mike Reiss:

Correct. So those are my 2001 culture guys in this class. Then the 2021 side is you pay big, you know, Milton Williams is my Matthew Judon. Like, you’re just paying top of the market. You don’t want to be denied. Carlton Davis, the corner. You know, he’d be my Hunter Henry. What I liked was in a not-so-great free agent class they picked through it for some of the limited quality and they got, I heard you say maybe 4 starters out of it, and that’s what they need because it was not a great roster.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Listen to the full segment!

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.