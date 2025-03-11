Austin Hooper contract details come out after veteran tight end re-signs with Patriots

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Veteran tight end Austin Hooper has been re-signed for another year by the New England Patriots. He was a solid No. 2 receiving tight end alongside Hunter Henry in 2024, so the Patriots are running the tandem back for another season under new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Here are the full contract details, as laid out by Mike Reiss:

Total value: One year, $5 million, up to $7 million

Base salary: $2 million (guaranteed)

Signing bonus: $2 million

Roster bonus: $850,000 ($50k per game)

Workout bonus: $150,000

Incentives: Up to $2 million

Bringing Hooper back allows the Patriots to ensure they will, again, have a solid core at the tight end position. Hooper had a solid season as a secondary piece for an otherwise struggling Patriots offense, with 45 receptions, 476 yards, and three touchdowns.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Hooper #81 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown past Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Henry was even more impressive. In fact, he led the team in multiple receiving categories, including yards (674), and receptions (66, tied for most on the team). New England also has second-year tight end Jaheim Bell under contract, as well as Jack Westover as an exclusive rights free agent.

Keeping Hooper in the fold makes tight end less urgent of a need in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they may still be wise to invest in a potential long-term option at the position.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.