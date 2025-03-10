Patriots sign DT Milton Williams to big-money deal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles pressures Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots came out of the gates working on their defensive line in free agency, adding defensive tackle Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles with one of their first moves.

Few players, if any, were tied to the New England Patriots in the build-up to free agency more than defensive tackle Milton Williams. On Monday, those rumors came to fruition.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are signing Williams to contract initially reported to be worth $26 million a year. That would make him the third-highest paid defensive lineman in the NFL.

Williams comes to the Patriots from the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. Over the past four years Williams played in 67 games for the Eagles recording 132 tackles with 25 tackles for a loss including 11.5 sacks.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Milton Williams joins the Patriots after winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Last year as a 25-year-old Williams had a career year. He had five sacks and was credited for 54 pressures by PFF, both ranking third on the Eagles’ dominant defensive line. During the playoffs he added another two sacks and a forced fumble.

At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds Williams is an aggressive, rushing defensive tackle who was primarily used in passing situations in Philadelphia (418 pass rush snaps vs. 234 run defending snaps in 2024). Pairing him with Christian Barmore (if healthy) would give the Patriots a significant push up the middle in their pass rush.

There is also room for Williams’ role to grow in New England with a lack of depth up front. The only returning defensive tackles who played at least a rotational role at any point last season are Barmore, Jeremiah Pharms, and Jaquelin Roy. Davon Godchaux is also still under contract but has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade, and Daniel Ekuale is a free agent. Eric Johnson and Marcus Harris are also signed at the position.

