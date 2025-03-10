Patriots continue focus on defense, sign DT Khyiris Tonga

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 15: Defensive end L.J. Collier #91 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 41-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The signings in the trenches keep on coming for the New England Patriots. That includes Khyiris Tonga, who reportedly signed with the team on Monday evening.

In their latest signing addressing the defensive front, the New England Patriots are reportedly signing defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Tonga is the second defensive lineman signed by the Patriots early on in free agency after Milton Williams, and fourth front seven player joining Williams and linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane.

The Patriots are reportedly giving Tonga a one-year deal worth $2.7 million dollars. The deal was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tonga, 28, entered the NFL out of BYU as a UDFA in 2021. He spent time with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings to begin his NFL career. Last season he was with the Arizona Cardinals, and played in 13 games with one start recording 22 tackles.

At 6-foot-4, 338 pounds Tonga has primarily been used as a situational run stopper during his NFL career. He’ll likely end up in a similar role in New England, with the Patriots’ current defensive tackle group mostly made up of quicker but smaller players. The team traded its top run-stopping defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux, on Monday morning.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.